Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Veterans Day weekend is looking good!

Posted at 5:30 AM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 07:56:28-05

Too cold, too soon? High pressure will bring sunny, warmer weather for the long holiday weekend! Sunny & mild conditions will through much of next week. The next storm will move in late next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.

Friday Night:  Clear & cold.  Lows:  Near 30.
Saturday / Veterans Day:  Sunny & slightly warmer.  Highs:  Mid 50s.
Sunday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 60.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Low 60s.
Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 30s.
Saturday / Veterans Day:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid 60s.
Sunday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 70.

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere