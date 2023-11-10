Veterans Day weekend is looking good!

Too cold, too soon? High pressure will bring sunny, warmer weather for the long holiday weekend! Sunny & mild conditions will through much of next week. The next storm will move in late next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.



Friday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 30.

Saturday / Veterans Day: Sunny & slightly warmer. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday / Veterans Day: Sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.