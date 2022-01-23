Waiting for our next storm... waiting... waiting...

High pressure building as the haze increases on Sunday. Air quality looks to decrease through Monday with an approaching cold front hitting Monday night.

This storm will be weak in the precipitation department but will usher in enough wind and colder air to mix out the haze on Tuesday.

Down-slope winds could develop Tuesday morning throughout Davis county. It will be a short lived event. No big storms over the next seven days.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Mostly sunny with some haze. Highs: Near 40.

Sunday Night: Clear and cold. Lows: Low 20s.

Monday: Increasing clouds and hazy. Highs: Near 40.

St. George

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s

Sunday Night: Clear: Low 30s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.