Wanting a White Christmas? There's a chance!

The next storm moves in tonight, bringing widespread valley rain & mtn snow. A rain/snow mix could bring light accumulation to the valleys tomorrow morning. Fingers crossed for a White Christmas!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.



Tuesday Night: Slight chance of showers in the evening, then rain likely late tonight. Lows: Near 30.

Christmas Day: A mix of rain & snow likely in the morning with minor accumulation possible. Showers taper off in the afternoon. Highs: Low 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Tuesday Night: Rain showers. Lows: Near 40.

Christmas Day: Slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.

