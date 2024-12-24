Watch Now
Wanting a White Christmas? There's a chance!

The next storm moves in tonight, bringing widespread valley rain & mtn snow. A rain/snow mix could bring light accumulation to the valleys tomorrow morning. Fingers crossed for a White Christmas!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Slight chance of showers in the evening, then rain likely late tonight.  Lows:  Near 30.
Christmas Day:  A mix of rain & snow likely in the morning with minor accumulation possible.  Showers taper off in the afternoon.  Highs:  Low 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday:  Becoming mostly cloudy.  Highs:  Low 60s.
Tuesday Night:  Rain showers.  Lows:  Near 40.
Christmas Day:  Slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.  Highs:  Mid 50s.
