Watch
Weather

Actions

Warm and windy today; Rain & snow move in tonight

Posted at 5:57 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 07:57:08-04

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. SW winds 10-20 mph, shifting to the NW by late afternoon. Highs: Near 70.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Rain is most likely after midnight. Isolated t-storms are possible. Lows: Lower 40s.

Thursday: Slight chance of morning showers, then becoming sunny. Highs: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. SW winds increasing to 20-30 mph and possibly gusting near 45 mph. Highs: Mid 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. SW winds 20-30 mph in the evening, then decreasing overnight. Lows: Mid 40s.

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere