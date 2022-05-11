Warm and windy today; Rain & snow move in tonight

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. SW winds 10-20 mph, shifting to the NW by late afternoon. Highs: Near 70.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Rain is most likely after midnight. Isolated t-storms are possible. Lows: Lower 40s.

Thursday: Slight chance of morning showers, then becoming sunny. Highs: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. SW winds increasing to 20-30 mph and possibly gusting near 45 mph. Highs: Mid 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. SW winds 20-30 mph in the evening, then decreasing overnight. Lows: Mid 40s.

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.