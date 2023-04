A southwesterly flow will keep it warm & breezy today. Enjoy it while you can, a cold spring storm will bring valley rain and mountain snow to Northern Utah on Tuesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy & breezy. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the NW by late afternoon. Highs: Low 70s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy & breezy. SW winds 15-25 mph. Lows: Mid 50s.