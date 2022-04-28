Warm & breezy today; Storm moves in tonight

One more warm day before the next storm!

A storm to our north will brush by Northern Utah later today through Friday morning. Out ahead of it, SW winds will increase and keep it warm. Winds could gust near 40 mph across parts of Western & SW Utah, possibly bringing areas of blowing dust.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms across Northern Utah are most likely from late evening through tomorrow morning. 1-3 inches of snow are possible in the Northern Mountains. Temperatures tomorrow will be about 10-15 degrees cooler.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 70s.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers & isolated thunderstorms, but becoming most likely after 9pm. NW winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Cooler. Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny & breezy. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Low 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Winds decreasing. Lows: Near 50.

Friday: Sunny & slightly cooler. Highs: Upper 70s.