Warm & breezy today; Stormy this weekend

Conference weekend is off to a warm start, but it won't stay that way! A strong storm will move in late Saturday bringing cold, wet, and windy weather through early next week.

Showers begin Saturday evening, with steadier rain likely overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Snow levels could drop between 8,000-8,500 feet on Sunday with minor accumulations above that.

Cold, wet weather lingers through Monday but things will dry out by Tuesday, with cool temperatures sticking around.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

Saturday: Sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy. South winds winds increasing to 20-30 mph in the afternoon. Showers possible in the evening. Highs: Low 80s.

Sunday: Rainy & colder along with a chance of t-storms. Highs: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

Saturday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy & breezy by afternoon. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Low 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & cooler with a 20% chance of showers. Highs: Low 70s.