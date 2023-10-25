Warm & breezy today; Taste of winter tomorrow!

One more warm day before a cold storm moves in! South winds will keep it mild today, but a strong cold front will cross the area tonight & tomorrow.

Valley rain and mountain snow will become likely after midnight. Wet weather will be most widespread across the north, but lighter showers will move across Central Utah tomorrow. In general, 5-10 inches of snow are expected in the Northern Mountains, mainly above 7,000 ft. Snow could mix with rain in valleys tomorrow afternoon.

Precipitation will taper off by Thursday evening. It's going to be clear and very cold Friday morning with temperatures dropping near or below freezing!

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & breezy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 70s.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows: Near 40.

Thursday: Rainy & colder. Rain & snow mix possible in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Clear & very cold with patchy frost likely. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy & slightly cooler. Highs: Near 70.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

