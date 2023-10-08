Warm... for now

High pressure remains in place which will keep temperatures unseasonably warm. However, a cold front arrives by mid week.

This will bring rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains across northern Utah. Most of southern Utah will stay dry with a temperature drop by mid week.

Salt Lake City

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Sunday Night: Clear. Lows: Low 50s.

Monday. Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 80.

St. George

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.