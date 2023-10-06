Watch Now
Warm holiday weekend; Another storm next week

Posted at 5:24 AM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 08:02:06-04

Warm weekend ahead! High pressure will stay in place through early next week, keeping it warm and dry. The next storm will bring showery and cool weather by the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 70s.

Friday Night:  Clear.  Lows:  Near 50.
Saturday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid 70s.
Sunday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Mid 70s.
Columbus Day:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 80.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Upper 80s.
Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Upper 50s.
Saturday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Upper 80s.
Sunday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Upper 80s.
Columbus Day:  Sunny.  Highs:  Upper 80s.

    




    
    
    
