Warm weather will stick around today & tomorrow! A weak storm will move through Wed. Night into Thursday, bringing valley rain & mountain snow. Cooler, wet weather is more likely over the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.