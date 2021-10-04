Watch
Warm start to the week; Get ready for big changes

Posted at 5:17 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 08:45:27-04

It's going to be warm and dry across the area today. Take advantage of it while you can! A change in the weather pattern will bring showers to Southern Utah tomorrow, and then across Northern & Central Utah on Wednesday. Cooler, wet weather will continue through the rest of the week.
SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 80.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers overnight. Lows: Lower 60s.

