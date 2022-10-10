Warm start to the week; Cold front on the way

The weekend is over, but the warm weather is sticking around!
It's going to be sunny and mild across most of the area again today, even though a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible over the higher terrain of Southern Utah this afternoon.
A storm will brush by Northern Utah tomorrow and bring a mostly dry cold front late Tuesday into early Wednesday. It'll get breezy across the north tomorrow, and then become slightly cooler behind the front on Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Monday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 80.
Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Monday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 80s.
Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.