Warm start to the week; Cold front on the way

Posted at 5:13 AM, Oct 10, 2022
The weekend is over, but the warm weather is sticking around!

It's going to be sunny and mild across most of the area again today, even though a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible over the higher terrain of Southern Utah this afternoon.

A storm will brush by Northern Utah tomorrow and bring a mostly dry cold front late Tuesday into early Wednesday. It'll get breezy across the north tomorrow, and then become slightly cooler behind the front on Wednesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 80.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

