It's a warm start to the week, but don't get used to it! A storm will move in tonight and bring colder, wet weather across Northern Utah tomorrow. It'll be dry & cool the second half of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly cloudy & breezy. South winds 5-15 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.

Monday Night: Cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.