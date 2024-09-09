Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm start to the week; Storms possible

Posted
and last updated

A warm start to the week with scattered showers & t-storms possible the next few days. Windy on Wednesday ahead of a cold front that'll bring a taste of fall on Thursday & Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.

Monday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Lower 70s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere