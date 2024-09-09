Warm start to the week; Storms possible

A warm start to the week with scattered showers & t-storms possible the next few days. Windy on Wednesday ahead of a cold front that'll bring a taste of fall on Thursday & Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

