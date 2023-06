Showers & thunderstorms are possible over the next several days. It'll dry out in the south by mid-week, so storms will decline there while late day storms will continue to pop up across the north.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 90s.



Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 60s.