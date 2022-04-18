Warm start to the week; Winds increase tomorrow

It's going to be one of the warmest days so far this year!

High pressure building over Utah will keep it sunny and help temperatures climb about 10-15 degrees above average! It'll become breezy across Central and Southern Utah today, and winds will increase even more tomorrow. That's ahead of a cold front that will bring valley rain and mountain snow across the north Tuesday afternoon and evening.

It'll dry out and warm up again during the middle of the week. Rainy, cool weather is expected Thursday night into Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 70s.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming sunny. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.