Warm start to weekend; Showers next week

Chris Williams

Posted at 5:41 AM, Nov 05, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 50. Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s. Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of light showers in the evening. Highs: Upper 50s. ST. GEORGE Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s. Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50. Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s. Saturday Night: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.