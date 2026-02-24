Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warm storm brings valley rain & mountain snow- Tuesday, February 24
A warm storm will bring valley rain & high elevation mtn snow to Northern UT through Wed. afternoon. Most snow expected above 9,000 ft. Drying out Thursday with mild temps heading into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning showers, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.

Tuesday Night: Rainy & mild with a slight chance of t-storms after midnight. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

