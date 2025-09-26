Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warm & stormy this weekend!

Warm & stormy this weekend!- Friday, September 26
Showers & t-storms will pop up again today, mainly in Southern UT. By Sunday, wet weather will expand across the north & east. Warm this weekend, but a cold front brings cooler temps next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs: Near 80.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

Saturday: Sunny & still warm. Highs: Low 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Upper 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & t-storms. Some t-storms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs: Mid to upper 80s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with showers decreasing in the evening. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 80.

