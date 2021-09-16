Warm through the weekend; A taste of fall early next week

A southwesterly flow will keep it warm and dry today. A few showers & thunderstorms are possible late Friday through Saturday as a weak weather system brushes by. These would mainly be along and east of the mountains. Warm weather will linger through the weekend, but a strong cold front will bring much colder temperatures early next week. Fall is just around the corner!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.