Warm today but get ready for rain!

A warm start to the weekend, but take advantage of it while you can!

South winds will help temps climb well above average today and could become gusty at times across SW and Western Utah. High-based showers in those areas could also cause gusty microburst winds.

A slow-moving storm will move in late tonight with widespread valley rain & high elevation snow tomorrow. Cool, wet weather will stick around through early next week with temps dropping almost 20 degrees lower than what we're expecting this afternoon!

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 80s.

Saturday Night: Increasing cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Mid 80s.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers likely by morning. Lows: Upper 50s.

