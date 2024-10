Big changes ahead! Warm today & tomorrow, but a strong cold front will cross the area late Thursday into Friday. Much colder temperatures, widespread rain and heavy mountain snow are expected!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Near 80.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

