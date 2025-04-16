Warm Wednesday; Cold storm tomorrow

One more warm day before a storm moves in! A cold front will bring widespread valley rain & mountain snow to Utah Thursday & Friday. It gets a lot colder before it dries out over Easter weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers. Highs: Low 70s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 80s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing overnight. Lows: Mid 50s.

