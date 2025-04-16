Watch Now
Warm Wednesday; Cold storm tomorrow

One more warm day before a storm moves in! A cold front will bring widespread valley rain & mountain snow to Utah Thursday & Friday. It gets a lot colder before it dries out over Easter weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers. Highs: Low 70s.

Wednesday Night:  Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely after midnight.  Lows:  Mid 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Low 80s.
Wednesday Night:  Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing overnight.  Lows:  Mid 50s.
