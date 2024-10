High pressure will keep it sunny & warm for the next several days. A weak cold front will only cool it off a few degrees in the north tomorrow. Records are possible by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.



Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

