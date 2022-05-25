Warm Wednesday; Even hotter tomorrow!

A strong ridge of high pressure building over the area through Thursday will bring the warmest weather so far this year! Near record temperatures are likely tomorrow.

Get ready for big changes over the holiday weekend. A series of weak weather systems will cross Northern Utah and bring showery and cooler weather. Across the south, it'll stay warm, dry, and windy.

Unsettled weather will continue through early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.