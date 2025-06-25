Watch Now
Warm Wednesday; Hot weather ahead!

Warm Wednesday; Hot weather ahead!- Wednesday, June 25
Warm, but not too hot: good news is you're working outside today!

A weak system brushing by will bring a chance of isolated t-storms across NE Utah today, mainly along and over the Uintas. Gusty outflow winds will be more likely than rain.

A warming & drying trend will continue this week with fire danger increasing across the south. It's going to be hot by the end of the week and likely a real scorcher by early next week: Temps could climb near 100 along the Wasatch Front by then and near 110 in lower Washington County!

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. High: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

