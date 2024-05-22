Watch Now
Warm Wednesday; Next cold front tonight

Posted at 5:57 AM, May 22, 2024
A southwesterly flow will keep it warmer today with gusty afternoon winds possible. A cold front will move in tonight, bringing a chance of showers to the north and cooler temps area-wide tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy & warmer. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 70s.

Wednesday Night:  Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers after midnight.  Lows:  Mid 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Sunny.  West winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon.  Highs:  Mid 80s.
Wednesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Near 60.

    




    
    
    
