Warm Wednesday; Next cold front tonight

A southwesterly flow will keep it warmer today with gusty afternoon winds possible. A cold front will move in tonight, bringing a chance of showers to the north and cooler temps area-wide tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy & warmer. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 70s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers after midnight. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. West winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.