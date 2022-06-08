Warm Wednesday; Record heat possible by the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The first week of summer vacation is getting hot!

High pressure will build through the first part of the weekend, keeping it hot and dry. Record high temperatures could be tied or broken by Friday and Saturday. With it getting so hot this early in the season, heat related illness will be a big concern in far southern Utah. Drink lots of water and take frequent breaks!

A strong cold front will move across the area Sunday night into Monday, bringing a chance of showers and much cooler weather.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy cloudy. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 103.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.