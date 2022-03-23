Warm Wednesday; Record temps likely later this week

We've got some some warm weather to get over the mid-week hump!

High pressure building over the area will keep it dry for the rest of the week and bring a significant warming trend. Temperatures will likely climb near 80 along the Wasatch Front this weekend and into the mid to upper 80s in St. George. Record temperatures will be likely!

Take advantage of the warm spell, it'll be cloudy and cooler early next week with a chance of more wet weather.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 70s.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 40s.