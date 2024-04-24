Watch Now
Warm Wednesday; Showery & cool tomorrow

Posted at 5:31 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 07:31:35-04

Warm weather to get through the middle of the week! A Pacific storm will bring showery & cooler conditions tomorrow with an active pattern expected to continue into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 70s.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows: Mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of morning showers. Rain showers likely by afternoon with isolated t-storms possible. Highs: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

