Warm Wednesday; Storm brings more snow tomorrow!

New storm to bring more snow - Wednesday, May 4
Posted
and last updated

Temperatures will be warming up before a storm from the Pacific Northwest sends a cold front across the area on Thursday! Widespread valley rain and mountain snow are expected, with heavy snow in the mountains, as well as a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.

SALT LAKE CITY:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & warmer! South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night: Slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain & snow likely after midnight. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE:

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Lower 70s.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy in the evening, then clearing overnight. Lows: Mid 40s.

