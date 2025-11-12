Warm Wednesday; Stormy late this week

Another mild November day! It will get even warmer tomorrow as south winds increase ahead of a late-week storm. Cooler & wet this weekend with valley rain & high elevation mountain snow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 70s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.

