High pressure building over Utah will keep it sunny & warm today! Winds increase tomorrow ahead of a storm that brings another round of cold, wet weather just in time for the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 70.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 70s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 40s.