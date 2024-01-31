Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warm Wednesday; Winter storm tomorrow

Posted at 5:25 AM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 07:55:50-05

It's going to feel like spring today! High pressure will keep it mild & dry with more valley haze. A storm moving in tomorrow will bring better air quality and cooler, wet weather through Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & hazy. Highs: Upper 50s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a 50% chance of rain by afternoon. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 60s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Lows: Near 50.

Thursday: Rainy & cooler. Highs: Mid 50s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere