Warm Wednesday; Winter storm tomorrow

It's going to feel like spring today! High pressure will keep it mild & dry with more valley haze. A storm moving in tomorrow will bring better air quality and cooler, wet weather through Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & hazy. Highs: Upper 50s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a 50% chance of rain by afternoon. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 60s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Lows: Near 50.

Thursday: Rainy & cooler. Highs: Mid 50s.