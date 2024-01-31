Warm Wednesday; Winter storm tomorrow

It's going to feel like spring today! High pressure will keep it mild & dry with more valley haze. A storm moving in tomorrow will bring better air quality and cooler, wet weather through Saturday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Wednesday: Sunny & hazy. Highs: Upper 50s.
Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 40.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a 50% chance of rain by afternoon. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 60s.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy & mild. Lows: Near 50.
Thursday: Rainy & cooler. Highs: Mid 50s.