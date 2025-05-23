Warm weekend; A few showers possible

It's finally Friday and looking good heading into Memorial Day weekend!

A front is draped across Central Utah. North of the front, it'll be slightly cooler but still warm. South of the front, little change is expected from yesterday. Dry, gusty winds will lead to high fire danger in Eastern Utah again this afternoon & evening.

A splitting storm will bring a chance of a few showers on Saturday, mainly along and over the higher terrain. Scattered showers & isolated t-storms are little more likely over the northern 2/3 of the state on Sunday.

Luckily, it'll dry out and warm up just in time for the holiday Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.



Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 80.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of PM showers & isolated t-storms. Highs: Near 80.

Memorial Day: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & very warm. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Memorial Day: Sunny & very warm. Highs: Mid 90s.

