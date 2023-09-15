Warm weekend ahead; Colder next week

The last weekend of summer is looking good! Isolated t-storms are possible in the south today. High pressure will keep it sunny & warmer this weekend. A fall-like storm arrives late next week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.
Friday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 50s.
Saturday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 80s.
Sunday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 80s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.
Saturday: Sunny & very warm. Highs: Low 90s.
Sunday: Sunny & very warm. Highs: Low 90s.