Warm weekend; Cold and stormy next week!

The last weekend of October will be a warm one! High pressure will keep it sunny & help temps climb well above average. Gusty winds are possible Sun. & Mon. ahead of a cold storm early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

Friday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Mid 50s.
Saturday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Mid 80s.
Sunday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Low 80s.
