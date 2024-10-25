Warm weekend; Cold and stormy next week!

The last weekend of October will be a warm one! High pressure will keep it sunny & help temps climb well above average. Gusty winds are possible Sun. & Mon. ahead of a cold storm early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.



Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 80s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app