Warm weekend; Cold storm early next week

The last weekend of February is looking good!

High pressure will keep it mild & dry, but take advantage of it while you can. A strong late winter storm will move in early next week. It's going to be wet & windy on Monday and then cold enough for valley snow by Tuesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 40s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.