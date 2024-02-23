Watch Now
Warm weekend; Cold storm early next week

Posted at 5:43 AM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 08:07:48-05

The last weekend of February is looking good!

High pressure will keep it mild & dry, but take advantage of it while you can. A strong late winter storm will move in early next week. It's going to be wet & windy on Monday and then cold enough for valley snow by Tuesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 40s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

