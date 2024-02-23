Warm weekend; Cold storm early next week

The last weekend of February is looking good!
High pressure will keep it mild & dry, but take advantage of it while you can. A strong late winter storm will move in early next week. It's going to be wet & windy on Monday and then cold enough for valley snow by Tuesday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 40s.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 30.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 60s.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.