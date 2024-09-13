Warm weekend; Rainy & cooler next week

Warming up just in time for the last full weekend of summer, so take advantage of it! A few showers are possible late Sunday, then rainy, windy, & cooler on Monday as another cold front moves in.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Sunny & warmer with patchy smoke. Highs: Mid 70s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows: Mid 50s.
Saturday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy & breezy with a slight chance of late day showers. Highs: Mid 80s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Low 90s.
Friday Night: Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows: Mid 60s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.
Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the evening. Highs: Low 90s.
