Warm weekend; Rainy & cooler next week

Warming up just in time for the last full weekend of summer, so take advantage of it! A few showers are possible late Sunday, then rainy, windy, & cooler on Monday as another cold front moves in.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warmer with patchy smoke. Highs: Mid 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows: Mid 50s.

Saturday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & breezy with a slight chance of late day showers. Highs: Mid 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Low 90s.

Friday Night: Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the evening. Highs: Low 90s.

