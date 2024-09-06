Warm weekend; Showery early next week

High pressure over Utah will keep it warm & dry heading into the weekend. Moisture will move back in Saturday with showers & t-storms possible by Sunday & Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & slightly warmer. Highs: Near 90.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers. Highs: Near 90.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Friday Night: Sunny. Highs: Near 101.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 101.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Upper 90s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app