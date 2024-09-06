Watch Now
Warm weekend; Showery early next week

High pressure over Utah will keep it warm & dry heading into the weekend. Moisture will move back in Saturday with showers & t-storms possible by Sunday & Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & slightly warmer. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Mid 60s.
Saturday:  Becoming partly cloudy.  Highs:  Low 90s.
Sunday:  Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM showers.  Highs:  Near 90.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Sunny & hot.  Highs:  Near 102.
Friday Night:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 101.
Saturday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Near 101.
Sunday:  Partly cloudy.  30% chance of PM showers & t-storms.  Highs:  Upper 90s.
