Warm & dry heading into the weekend! Moisture moving in Saturday will linger into the middle of next week, bringing a chance of mainly mountain showers & t-storms.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 90s.