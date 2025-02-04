Warm & windy again today; Stormy tomorrow

Warm & windy again today with near record temps possible. The next storm will bring a chance of cooler, wet weather tomorrow. A stronger, colder storm will move in by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warm, & breezy. South winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Upper 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mosly cloudy & breezy. Lows: lower 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. SW winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 70s.



Tuesday Night: Clear & breezy. Lows: Upper 40s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app