Warm & windy again today; Stormy tomorrow

Warm & windy again today with near record temps possible. The next storm will bring a chance of cooler, wet weather tomorrow. A stronger, colder storm will move in by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warm, & breezy. South winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Upper 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mosly cloudy & breezy. Lows: lower 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. SW winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 70s.

Tuesday Night:  Clear & breezy.  Lows:  Upper 40s.
