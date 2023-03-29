Warm & windy before the next storm!

South winds will increase today & keep temps mild. That's ahead of the next cold front which will arrive this evening. Wet weather is likely by evening with widespread rain & snow tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy & breezy. South winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Upper 50s.

Wednesday Night: Colder. Rain showers & a slight chance of t-storms in the evening. Rain & snow mix after midnight with little or no accumulation. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & windy. SW winds increasing to 20-30 mph, gusts near 40 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.

Wednesday Night: Rainy & windy. SW winds 20-30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph. Lows: Near 40.