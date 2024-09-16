Watch Now
Warm & windy; Cold storm moves in tonight

Warm & windy ahead of a cold storm moving in later tonight. Showers & t-storms will develop across northern & eastern Utah this afternoon & evening. Much cooler & wet weather expected on Tuesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy & breezy with a chance of PM showers & thunderstorms. Highs: Low 80s.

Monday Night: Rain will be likely this evening along with a slight chance of t-storms. Much cooler by tomorrow morning. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming sunny & breezy. SW winds 15-25 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear & cooler. Lows: Upper 50s.

