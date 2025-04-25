Watch Now
Warm & windy start to the weekend

A nice start to the weekend!

Warmer & breezy today, but gusty S/SW winds could bring areas of blowing dust. Gusts could be up to 20 mph along the Wasatch Front and up to 30-35 mph across much of Utah. The strongest winds will likely be west of I-15.

It's going to be mostly sunny and warm on Saturday, but the next storm will bring cooler, wet weather on Sunday & Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 70s.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & cooler with showers likely. Slight chance of t-storms. Highs: Low 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny with areas of blowing dust. Highs: Low 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & cooler. Upper 60s.

