Warm & windy today; Areas of blowing dust

It might be a good day to fly a kite!

Winds won't be as strong as yesterday, but will increase ahead of an approaching storm and could gust up to 30-40 mph across much of the area. Gusts of 50-55 mph are possible in the west deserts, Tooele, & Rush valleys.

Since winds will be out of the south, it's going to be a very warm day with temperatures climbing close to record highs! Unfortunately, they'll also cause areas of blowing dust.

A cold front will bringer cooler, wet weather tomorrow. Showers will be likely across the north with temperatures dropping about 20-25 degrees lower than this afternoon.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny, warm, & windy. South winds increasing to 15-25 mph with gusts near 40 mph. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear & cooler. Patchy blowing dust in the evening, with gusty winds decreasing after midnight. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & very warm. SW winds increasing to 15-25 mph with gusts near 40mph by late afternoon. Highs: Near 90.

Monday Night: Mostly clear & colder. Gusty SW winds decreasing after midnight. Lows: Near 60.

