Warm & windy today; Fall-like temps tomorrow

Warm & windy today with patchy smoke & high fire danger. A cold front will move across Utah later tonight & early tomorrow, bringing another taste of fall! Warming up again this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & breezy with patchy smoke. South winds 20-30 mph, gusting near 40 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Low 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy & cooler with patchy smoke. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & breezy with areas of smoke. SW winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. High: Upper 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear with patchy smoke. Lows: Mid 60s.

