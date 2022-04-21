Strong winds today; Rainy & colder tomorrow

You might have to hang onto your hat today!

Strong south winds will increase ahead of an approaching storm. Blowing dust will be likely and strong cross-winds could make travel difficult on east-west roads like Interstates 70 & 80.

The winds will keep it very warm today, but a cold front will move across the area Friday and Saturday with temperatures dropping about 20 degrees lower than what's expected this afternoon. Precipitation will begin in the west tomorrow morning and spread east across the entire area. Valleys will get rain with snow in the mountains dropping down to 6,000 or 6,500 feet by Friday afternoon & evening.

Showers will linger into Saturday. Then warmer, dry weather is expected early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. South winds 25 to 35 mph, gusts near 50 mph. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 70s.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Winds decreasing. Lows: Upper 40s.

Friday: Rainy & cooler with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Mostly sunny with blowing dust in the afternoon. SW winds increasing to 20-30 mph, gusting near 40 mph. Highs: Low 80s.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Winds decreasing by morning. Lows: Lower 50s.

Friday: Rainy & cooler with isolated thunderstorms possible. West winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.