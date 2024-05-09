Watch Now
Warmer but unsettled through the weekend

Posted at 5:47 AM, May 09, 2024
A gradual warm-up is expected the next few days along with a chance of mainly spotty PM showers & t-storms. Downslope & canyon winds will also impact parts of Northern Utah through midday Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy & warmer with a slight chance of showers & t-storms. Near the canyons, East winds increasing to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with strong winds continuing near the canyons. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Thursday Night:  Mostly clear. East winds 10-20 mph in the evening.  Lows:  Near 50.

    




    
    
    
